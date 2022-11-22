Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Patiala, November 21
Sarah Rafat Siddiqui, a city resident, won the first position in a state-level painting competition held on November 14 at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula. The competition was held as part of the National Campaign on Energy Conservation, 2022.
Sarah is a Class VII student of Our Lady of Fatima Convent Secondary School, Patiala. She was awarded a certificate, a medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 by the Governor of Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit.
An official associated with the event said: “Top 50 students from different schools of the state were selected to participate in the competition. Sarah will now represent Punjab in the national-level competition to be held in Delhi next month.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling
Violence erupts after the police intercept a truck transport...
2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested
In the first incident, BSF troopers notice suspicious moveme...
India condemns recent missile launch by North Korea
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'thrashed' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral
He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets