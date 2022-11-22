Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

Sarah Rafat Siddiqui, a city resident, won the first position in a state-level painting competition held on November 14 at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula. The competition was held as part of the National Campaign on Energy Conservation, 2022.

Sarah is a Class VII student of Our Lady of Fatima Convent Secondary School, Patiala. She was awarded a certificate, a medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 by the Governor of Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit.

An official associated with the event said: “Top 50 students from different schools of the state were selected to participate in the competition. Sarah will now represent Punjab in the national-level competition to be held in Delhi next month.”

