Patiala girl bags 3 medals at nat'l para athletics meet

Patiala, January 30
A city girl has bagged laurels at the ongoing national para athletics championship in Gujarat.
Nishu Dhiman won three medals at the championship. She stood second in 1500-m race and third in 100 and 400-m races.
Her coach Gurdev Singh said Nishu, a student of BA at Government Mohindra College, undergoes training on the Punjabi University campus.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind congratulated Nishu, her coach Gurdev Singh and the Sports Department of the university for the success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...