Patiala girl bags 3 medals at nat'l para athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 30

A city girl has bagged laurels at the ongoing national para athletics championship in Gujarat.

Nishu Dhiman won three medals at the championship. She stood second in 1500-m race and third in 100 and 400-m races.

Her coach Gurdev Singh said Nishu, a student of BA at Government Mohindra College, undergoes training on the Punjabi University campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind congratulated Nishu, her coach Gurdev Singh and the Sports Department of the university for the success.