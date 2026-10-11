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Home / Patiala / Patiala girl bags 3 titles at national pageant

Patiala girl bags 3 titles at national pageant

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The national-level event celebrated talent, versatility and confidence.
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Patiala girl Khwahish Kohli, a first-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student from the PG Department of Business Management of Multani Mal Modi College has brought laurels to the institution by delivering an exceptional performance at the grand finale of Season seven of “Mr and Miss Bollywood India”, presented by Studio 19 Films.

Standing out among tough competitors nationwide, Kohli bagged three titles: Miss first Runner Up, Fancy Dress Winner and Best Stage Performance.

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The national-level event celebrated talent, versatility and confidence, where participants showcased their flair across multiple rounds. Kohli’s poise, captivating stage presence and creative presentation in the fancy dress segment captivated both the judges and the audience, earning her top accolades. Savita Gupta, Head of Department of BBA, congratulated her and said, “Khwahish has consistently shown remarkable enthusiasm and dedication. Winning three major titles at such a grand level is no small feat. It reflects her hard work, passion and the balanced grooming our students receive in the Department of Business Management. The entire department is thrilled by her extraordinary success.”

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