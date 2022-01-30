Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 29

The Health Department today administered 24, 946 doses of Covid vaccine against the daily vaccination target of 70,000. Officials of the Health Department said after today’s vaccination 12.63 lakh beneficiaries of the targeted 14.98 lakh had been vaccinated with the first dose, while 7.8 lakh had been given both the doses in the district.

Experts said it was unfortunate that the Health Department had continuously been failing to complete the daily vaccination target.

It has been learnt that the Health Department has been going door-to-door to motivate the beneficiaries is receiving poor responses from the people. Health officials said that vaccination-related rumours had been playing spoilsport in bringing them to the vaccination centres. The sources said that beneficiaries had been reluctant to get the Covid dose in the face of widespread rumours about the side effects of the vaccine. Over five lakh beneficiaries in the district didn’t show up for a second shot and had already skipped the due date of their second dose of the vaccine.

The Health Department said that they had been making efforts to bust the vaccination rumours. Dr Veenu Goyal, District Immunisation Officer, said, “Daily vaccination figure is going upwards. We appeal to beneficiaries to get Covid vaccination at the earliest.”