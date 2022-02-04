Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 3

The Health Department today suspended District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Shelly Jately, for negligence in duty. Dr Shelly, however, said that she was suspended without giving any chance of explanation. As per the suspension order, DHO has been asked to report to the state headquarters of Food and Drug Administration, Chandigarh. The suspension order is said to have come couple of days after the DHO had raided a prominent baker in Patiala city and collected four food samples from there.

The DHO, along with other officials, on January 17 had seized thousands tin-boxes of expired milk powder from the godown of Medicinea Healthcare Private Limited in the Factory Area of the city. It is pertinent to mention that the police had filed a case against the proprietor of Medicinea Healthcare Private Limited under Section 420 of the IPC on January 18, the following day of the raid. The baby milk powder, which was seized by the Health Department, was found ‘unsafe’ for human consumption. The laboratory report had concluded that the seized food, which was meant for infants, had contained heavy metals, lead and arsenic.

Meanwhile, Dr Shelly Jately, when asked about her suspension order said no explanation was sought from her before suspension. Despite working honestly for the people of Patiala, she had been suspended, she added.

The Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Raj Kamal Chaudhari, who issued suspension orders, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

