Patiala: Health officers coerced to work into new set-up

Patiala, August 21
The employees of the erstwhile health set-ups are being pressurised to work as per requirements of the new system, which they are not ready for.
Dr Sunil Targotra, head, Community Health Officers’ Association, said they were being threatened by Civil Surgeons to either work as pharmacists at the Aam Aadmi Clinics or else, they would be transferred to far-off health centres from the existing posting. Community Health Officers are health workers, who have BSc (Nursing) or BAMS qualifications.
“These HWCs are already functioning efficiently with adequate staff. It seems that the government has disrupted 35 well-functioning HCWs only to increase the count of Aam Aadmi Clinics for gaining popularity,” he said
Notably, last year, Punjab was ranked first in the country in operationalising the HWCs by the Central Government. The HWCs were opened with an aim to deliver healthcare services to patients on their doorsteps, especially in rural areas. Currently, around 2,600 HWCs are operational in the state.
