Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 13

The district administration has launched a helpline to assist rasidents in snake bite cases.

Officials said they had been receiving reports of snake bite from various areas where floodwater had receded. The office of Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) has formed a rapid response team and started helpline 6239632256 to deal with snake bite cases.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said a team of the Forest Department would rescue snakes and leave these in a safe place.