Patiala: Inquiry report indicts SMO

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 22

After an inquiry, the Health Department has found its own Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of committing irregularities in marking attendance of a doctor actually absent from his duties.

The department on Friday wrote to the State Health Department, seeking necessary action against the SMO.

After an inquiry, the department found out that the then Shutrana Primary Health Centre (PHC) SMO had been allowing the medical officer (MO) to ‘work from home’ in the month of July, 2020.

As per the inquiry report, the MO was absent from July 14 to 25, 2020, but the he had been marked present in the said period. The MO has admitted that he had marked himself present in the back date after taking permission from the SMO.

The matter had come to the fore when another medical officer, posted at Shutrana PHC, had filed a complaint against the then SMO, MO and a staff nurse.

When asked about the matter, the SMO said, “I had allowed the MO to ‘work from home’ as per government orders. Covid was at peak back then and our priority at the time was to manage the workload.”

As per the inquiry, a staff nurse has also been found guilty of committing the same irregularities.