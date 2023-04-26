Patiala: Investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Modern Senior Secondary School organised its annual investiture oath ceremony. Gurbinder Singh, registrar, Thapar University, was the guest of honour. The newly appointed student council took the oath on the occasion.

Varsity signs MoU with CCRT

To raise awareness about preservation of national heritage, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) signed an MoU with the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Delhi. The CCRT, set up by the Union Government under the Ministry of Culture, formulates methodologies for incorporating cultural components in curriculum.

World Earth Day Celebrated

The eco club of Government Bikram College of Commerce celebrated World Earth Day with the aim of spreading awareness about conserving the environment. The theme of the programme was ‘Invest In Our Planet’. A large number of students participated in poster-making and nest-making competitions, which were held to mark the day.