Patiala: Kathak queen Sameera Koser steals the show at 'Rhythmia'

The two-day classical music and dance festival — ‘Rhythmia’ — concluded on Sunday evening as the city’s music lovers thronged the historic Kalidasa Auditorium to be part of the magnificent show.

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The gala musical event, hosted by the North Zone Culture Centre (NZCC), Union Ministry of Culture, turned out to be a big draw.

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The evening started with an expository recital ‘Kathakanjali’ by the queen of Kathak, Dr Sameera Koser, unfolding the intricate nuances of the traditional Kathak dance form.

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Opening with the conventional Ganesh Vandana in ‘teentaal’, the presentation featured a set of diverse themes, including serenading Krishna Vandana, titled Bali Bali Mohini Murat Ke Bali...; the Shiv Tandav, depicting the Veera and Raudra incarnations of Lord Shiva; followed by Kaliya Daman, marking the victory of Lord Krishna over the serpent demon. She also dedicated an emotive composition to Goddess Durga, followed by an explicit portrayal of Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar. A captivating composition capturing the essence of the monsoon season kept the audience hooked.

The evening culminated with the presentation of the traditional Chatrang associated with the prominent Jaipur Gharana, offering a peep into the rich traditions of the timeless Indian Kathak dance.

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Koser’s immaculate ‘nritta’ (technical aspects), tatkar (intricate footwork) and ‘bols’ (precise rhythmic patterns) reflected the power of storytelling, and, of course, her captivating stage presence earned her full-throated admiration.

The other star performer of the evening was Pandit Subhash Ghosh, an accomplished vocalist, whose powerful yet soothing vocals filled the evening with melody and muse.

He started his rendition with a soulful Raga flowing with the musical evening. He presented prominent ‘bandishes’ in Raga Malhar and Raga Desh. His captivating rendition of soulful ‘bhajans’ associated with Mahatma Gandhi and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless composition, Ekla Chalo Re, left the avid fans deeply mesmerised. The programme concluded with a Sufi composition titled Sada Suhaagan, based on Raga Bhairavi, which was well received by the audience.

NZCC Director Mohd Furqan Khan stated that such theme events play a pivotal role in the preservation and promotion of various forms of Indian art facing constant threats of extinction. Besides the artistes, he expressed deep gratitude to the city’s music lovers for making the event a huge success.