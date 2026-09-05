Patiala landfill overflows with waste ahead of NGT hearing

Ahead of the September 24 hearing in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the municipal corporation (MC) of Patiala appears to be struggling to manage solid waste at the city’s landfill site in the Ghalori gate area.

The situation at the site presents a stark contrast to the affidavit recently filed by the MC before the NGT, claiming that 1.43 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste, out of the total of 2.5-lakh MT, had been scientifically remediated. The civic body had also claimed that efforts were underway to prevent leachate flow and develop a green belt.

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A visit to the landfill site on Friday, however, revealed garbage spilling onto the road adjoining the Badi Nadi drain. The two-acre green belt claimed to have been developed by the MC has almost disappeared, with a substantial portion being used for parking garbage collection vehicles.

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The leachate was seen flowing from the heaps of waste. Instead of any visible scientific treatment, the liquid was being covered with soil. A portion of the landfill near the cremation ground had also been levelled, with accumulated leachate being covered through soil capping.

Raju, a garbage collector who operates an auto-rehri, said the situation had deteriorated to such an extent that there was hardly any space left to enter the landfill. “We are forced to dump garbage along the roadside,” he said.

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Huge heaps of unsegregated garbage had accumulated along the Badi Nadi side, resembling mountains of waste.

The Leader of the Opposition in the MC and BJP Councillor Anuj Khosla alleged that waste segregation was not being carried out regularly and unsegregated garbage was being dumped in the open. “This method is extremely unhealthy and environmentally unsafe,” he said.

There was also no visible compaction of the waste, reportedly due to the absence of road rollers at the site. With no clearly defined boundaries, pigs and other animals were seen roaming on the garbage heaps.

The unscientific disposal of organic waste was also generating a foul smell, raising concerns over environmental pollution and the management of leachate ahead of the crucial NGT hearing.

The NGT had earlier directed the MC to complete remediation of the legacy waste by December 31, 2026, ensure 100 per cent treatment of daily municipal waste, prevent fresh dumping at the site and effectively manage leachate.

The senior deputy mayor Harinder Kohli said that the MC had recently hired a new company for waste management and scientific processing would be streamlined soon. Efforts were also underway to rope in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for setting up a bio-gas plant, which would solve all the waste management issues, Kohli claimed.