Patiala: Laxity to fore as dengue larvae found in 12 govt departments

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 12

Despite being reminded time and again to be mindful of dengue breeding, 12 government departments have been caught off guard with dengue larvae being found there.

As many as 78 sites were detected, here today, where the larvae were found. Patiala Health department — during a special drive — had inspected the premises of 44 government departments.

The dengue larvae, said the health officials, were immediately destroyed.

It has been learnt that Municipal Corporation (MC), which has the authority to issue challans, had been very slow in issuing the challans. Only four challans are said to have been issued by the MC.

Patiala Health Department remained tight lipped about the departments where dengue larvae were found and didn’t deem fit to disclose the names thereof.

However, it has been learnt from the sources that Police Lines, Government Press, Government Ayurvedic College were among the sites where larvae were found.

Dengue larvae were mainly found in desert coolers, discarded furniture, open containers and pots.

Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, who led the special drive, said they had already asked the heads of the various government institutions to check the breeding of dengue in their respective areas regularly. “Once again, we have asked the government intuitions to take much needed steps to stop the dengue breeding. We have asked them to drain out the stagnant water from he discarded items.”

Vehicles, seized by the police, are also turning out to be mosquito-breeding grounds in various police stations.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir, said the district reported 11 fresh cases of dengue on Wednesday, thereby taking the total district count to 136.