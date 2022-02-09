Lecture held on anniversary of founder of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Studies Dept

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Punjabi University held a lecture and discourse programme to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Tara Singh, who had established the Department of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Studies on the university campus. On the occasion, Prof Himat Singh and Dr Paramvir Singh discussed various phases of Dr Tara Singh’s life. They said the department offered two certificate courses in Sri Guru Granth Sahib studies and a PG diploma in Sikh theology.

