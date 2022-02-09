Lecture held on anniversary of founder of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Studies Dept

Patiala: Punjabi University held a lecture and discourse programme to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Tara Singh, who had established the Department of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Studies on the university campus. On the occasion, Prof Himat Singh and Dr Paramvir Singh discussed various phases of Dr Tara Singh’s life. They said the department offered two certificate courses in Sri Guru Granth Sahib studies and a PG diploma in Sikh theology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon