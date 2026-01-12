Patiala Locomotive Works officer conferred with Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar
Award presented by Ashwini Vaishnaw at a ceremony held in New Delhi
In a moment of pride for Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), Ramesh Kumar Koul, Deputy Chief Materials Manager (IRSS), has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar – 2025 by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways.
The award was presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi on January 9.
The Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar is among the highest individual service honours in Indian Railways.
Koul has been honoured for his contribution and professional excellence in the field of Materials Management, which has supported the organisational efficiency and production targets of PLW.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now