Home / Patiala / Patiala Locomotive Works officer conferred with Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar

Patiala Locomotive Works officer conferred with Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar

Award presented by Ashwini Vaishnaw at a ceremony held in New Delhi

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Patiala, Updated At : 12:13 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ashwini Vaishnaw confers Ramesh Kumar Koul with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar – 2025 in New Delhi on January 9.
In a moment of pride for Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), Ramesh Kumar Koul, Deputy Chief Materials Manager (IRSS), has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar – 2025 by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways.

The award was presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi on January 9.

The Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar is among the highest individual service honours in Indian Railways.

Koul has been honoured for his contribution and professional excellence in the field of Materials Management, which has supported the organisational efficiency and production targets of PLW.

