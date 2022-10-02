Patiala: Man arrested for murder of liquor vend employee

Patiala, October 1
Two days after a man stabbed a liquor vend employee using his “religious kirpan”, the police today claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of the suspect.
The police said the suspect had been identified as Arman Singh, a resident of Kishangarh Gurthali village and at present residing at Ranjit Nagar here.
Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek said the suspect was against alcohol consumption and believed that liquor spoilt the lives of innocent people. “To ensure that he acts against liquor sale in the area, he reached the vend, which is located near his house, on Thursday where he allegedly attacked Vikas Kumar,” he said.
In his complaint lodged with the Tripuri police station, the complainant, Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Chamba, HP, claimed he, along with his cousin, Vikas Kumar, was at the liquor vend when the latter was attacked by an unidentified man with a sharp weapon.
“The suspect, who had covered his face, arrived at the vend around 4.25 pm and asked for a bottle of liquor. He entered the vend and stabbed Vikas. After committing the crime, that assailant fled the scene on his bicycle,” he claimed. Vikas was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
The trigger
