icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Patiala man ends life; wife and in-laws booked for abetment to suicide

Patiala man ends life; wife and in-laws booked for abetment to suicide

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:11 AM May 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 49-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Patiala city, Patiala police officials confirmed on Friday.

Advertisement

The deceased, identified as Gurvinder Singh, was living at his house in the Sant Nagar area of the city. According to the police complaint lodged by a neighbour, Gagandeep Singla, the deceased Gurvinder Singh had not been on good terms with his wife, Gagandeep Kaur, and her family for the past year.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that tensions in the family had escalated as Gurvinder Singh suspected his wife of being involved in an extramarital relationship with another man.

Advertisement

The situation reportedly worsened on April 23 when Gagandeep Kaur left the matrimonial home along with their daughter following a quarrel and moved to her parental house. Since then, Gurvinder Singh had been under severe mental stress and had become increasingly distressed in recent days.

Last night, he allegedly hanged himself to death inside his house. The police officials said a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which certain individuals have been named by him. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against his mother-in-law Sheela Devi, wife of Megh Raj; brother-in-law Ajay Kumar, son of Megh Raj; sister-in-law Amardeep Kaur, daughter of Megh Raj; and his wife Gagandeep Kaur, daughter of Megh Raj, all residents of Anand Nagar, Patiala.

The police officials said further investigation was underway to ascertain the immediate provocation and circumstances that led him to take the extreme step of ending his life.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts