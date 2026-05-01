Patiala man ends life; wife and in-laws booked for abetment to suicide

A 49-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Patiala city, Patiala police officials confirmed on Friday.

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The deceased, identified as Gurvinder Singh, was living at his house in the Sant Nagar area of the city. According to the police complaint lodged by a neighbour, Gagandeep Singla, the deceased Gurvinder Singh had not been on good terms with his wife, Gagandeep Kaur, and her family for the past year.

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The complainant alleged that tensions in the family had escalated as Gurvinder Singh suspected his wife of being involved in an extramarital relationship with another man.

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The situation reportedly worsened on April 23 when Gagandeep Kaur left the matrimonial home along with their daughter following a quarrel and moved to her parental house. Since then, Gurvinder Singh had been under severe mental stress and had become increasingly distressed in recent days.

Last night, he allegedly hanged himself to death inside his house. The police officials said a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which certain individuals have been named by him. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

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Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against his mother-in-law Sheela Devi, wife of Megh Raj; brother-in-law Ajay Kumar, son of Megh Raj; sister-in-law Amardeep Kaur, daughter of Megh Raj; and his wife Gagandeep Kaur, daughter of Megh Raj, all residents of Anand Nagar, Patiala.

The police officials said further investigation was underway to ascertain the immediate provocation and circumstances that led him to take the extreme step of ending his life.