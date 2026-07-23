Patiala: Man killed by wife, paramour

A woman, with the help of her alleged lover, had “murdered” her husband at Harimajra village in Patiala district, the police said on Wednesday.

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The Ghanaur police have registered a murder case under Sections 103(1) and 61(2) of the BNS.

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Moti Ram, a resident of Dandiana village in Ambala, lodged a complaint with the Patiala police that his brother-in-law Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Harimajra village, was murdered by his wife and her “lover”.

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According to the complainant, Sukhwinder Singh had been married to Harjit Kaur for about 17 years.

On July 20, the complainant received a phone call from a relative informing him that Sukhwinder Singh had sustained injuries and had been admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

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By the time the family reached the hospital, he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The complainant stated that Sukhwinder Singh was unconscious and had sustained serious head injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Moti Ram alleged that Harjit Kaur was having an illicit relationship with one Shinder Singh, who frequently visited their house, leading to frequent disputes between the couple.

Hit with rod

He alleged that Harjit Kaur and Shinder Singh conspired and attacked Sukhwinder Singh on the head with a rod or some heavy material during the intervening night of July 19 and 20, causing his death.

He alleged that after the incident, Harjit Kaur falsely informed the hospital that Sukhwinder Singh had suffered injuries after falling from the roof of the house.