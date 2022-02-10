Patiala: Man runs over dog, booked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 9

The police have booked a man for ‘deliberately’ mowing down his neighbour’s pet dog. The police said the suspect, Gurpreet Singh, ran his car over the dogon February 4.

The dog is said to have died after sometime. The FIR mentions that the suspect was having personal animosity with the owner of the dog. The police claimed that before the incident, the suspect had threatened to kill the dog. The police said the suspect had been booked under Sections 429 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Besides, the police have also slapped Section 11(2) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960, on the suspect. —