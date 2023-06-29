Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 28

A Patiala man and his two sons died when a truck ran over them in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as Paramjit Singh (45) and his sons Sarabjit Singh (14) and Ansh Singh (12). Paramjit’s wife and daughter suffered injuries in the mishap.

Paramjit, along with his family, was returning to city after attending a wedding in Bareilly.

He and his two sons were trying to fill air into a tyre of their car when an out-of-control truck rammed into them, killing them on the spot.

According to information, the family of five from Anand Nagar Extension here was returning home in their car after attending a wedding ceremony in Bareilly. Paramjit stopped the vehicle on the roadside near a toll plaza around 11 pm on Monday.

The victims’ family members said Paramjit and his two sons were standing outside trying to fill air into a tyre of their car when an out-of-control truck rammed into them, killing them on the spot. “The truck first hit another car parked behind them and then rammed into the three,” they said.

They informed that the truck fell in a ditch, and its driver fled the spot. They added that the man’s wife and five-year-old daughter also suffered injuries.

The bodies were cremated in Patiala today.