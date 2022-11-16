Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 15

Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, the Municipal Corporation (MC) Mayor; Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh and some councillors of today threatened to hold a protest over the pending projects in the city.

BJP leaders, including Harinder Kohli, KK Malhotra and Deputy Mayor Vinti Sangar met MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal and sought speedy action in regard to the pending work.

Jai Inder Kaur said the leaders handed over a memorandum to the commissioner and sought speedy action on three key demands.

She said the corporation had built two dharamshalas for Bhawalpur Samaj and Jingar Samaj, but the keys of the dharamshalas have not been handed over to the people of the community by the corporation officials yet.

“The dairy shifting project has been lying pending for long. The dairies were to be shifted to the new well-equipped site at Ablowal in September 2021, but the project was stalled due to unknown reasons. Due to the dealy, dumping of waste is leading to blockage of drains in several parts of the city,” she said.

The leaders also demanded speedy completion of rejuvenation work of Badi and Chhoti Nadi. The project was started by Captain Amarinder’s government but has been stalled by the current government.

“It is a great threat to the safety and sanitation of the city,” Jai Inder said.

Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said they will sit on a dharna against the corporation and the state government if their demands are not met within two days.

The MC commissioner said the project of rejuvenation of Badi and Chhoti Nadi does not fall under the corporation’s ambit.

He said, “We are otherwise committed to complete the work of the dairy shifting project. The work on the overhead water reservoir and effluent treatment plant is going on.”