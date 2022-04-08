Patiala MC acts tough against illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 7

Taking swift action against illegal development of a residential colony on the Rajpura-Chaura road and another illegal construction of a showroom on the Rajpura road, the Municipal Corporation today removed the violations and handed over notices to the owners. The MC has already sealed a number of constructions carried out in violation of the building norms in the recent past.

Officials said they received information about development of a new illegal colony on the Chaura village road after which officials of the MC were directed to take swift action against the development. “The owners of the land had made markings for construction of roads on the site. A team of Municipal Corporation went and razed the development work being carried out. The owners have also been issued a notice over the matter,” officials said.

They said the municipal team acted against another under-construction building on the Patiala-Rajpura road which was being constructed in the no-construction zone against the building norms. The construction was removed.

Municipal Commissioner Keshav Hongonia said action would be initiated against all those carrying out illegal constructions and developments of illegal colonies in the city. He said the MC team had sealed a number of buildings in the city last month.