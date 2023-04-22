Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 21

Despite short-listing a firm to carry out sterilisation of stray dogs in the city, the Municipal Corporation, has failed to start the process. The programme that was supposed to be resumed after a gap of over a year is now at a stand-still in view of the new guidelines for animal birth control issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The lack of an animal birth control program in the city has led to a worsened human-dog conflict. The district reported as many as 13,023 cases of dog bite last year alone.

The MC after having issued a tender for the purpose had decided to allocate the project to an applicant. But “As per the directions of the AWBI, it has been made mandatory for animal welfare organisations to seek fresh permission for carrying out animal birth control programmes in each local area. The AWBI conducted a survey in the city in December, but the report is yet to be received. Though the AWBI’s circular was then stalled by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the project has again been affected due to new rules issued by the board.”

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We are waiting for the AWBI’s report. The work will be initiated after getting the required approvals.”

Previous programme

Before this, the corporation had issued a tender and started the programme in 2018, which came to an end in January 2022. The MC had spent Rs 25.72 lakh on the programme and sterilised 3,062 dogs.