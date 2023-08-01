Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala, July 31
The Patiala Municipal Corporation has started a drive to shift stray cattle from the city’s roads to nearby cattle ponds. The corporation had identified over 500 head of stray cattle in a recent survey that would be shifted from the city in the next two months.
MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the civic body had decided to clear the city roads of stray cattle. “All stray animals being identified will be shifted to nearby cattle ponds,” he added.
The presence of stray cattle on city roads and highways pose a risk to commuters as they roam around freely. Uppal said the MC would ensure transportation of all stray cattle to cattle ponds in a few months.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...