Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 31

The Patiala Municipal Corporation has started a drive to shift stray cattle from the city’s roads to nearby cattle ponds. The corporation had identified over 500 head of stray cattle in a recent survey that would be shifted from the city in the next two months.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the civic body had decided to clear the city roads of stray cattle. “All stray animals being identified will be shifted to nearby cattle ponds,” he added.

The presence of stray cattle on city roads and highways pose a risk to commuters as they roam around freely. Uppal said the MC would ensure transportation of all stray cattle to cattle ponds in a few months.