Patiala MC cancels Rs 11.7-cr mechanical sweeping contract over lapses

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has terminated the three-year mechanical sweeping contract awarded to Karnal-based private firm Akanksha Enterprises, flagging major lapses. The project costed Rs 11.76 crore.

Confirming this to The Tribune, MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal said the company failed to meet prescribed coverage targets and violated operational norms. It also failed to provide quality machines according to laid down specifications and fell short of the manpower required to meet targets.

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An internal review based on GPS tracking revealed that the firm was covering less than 20 per cent of the targeted road length of 910 kilometres.

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The calculation of road length is based on a 10-foot width and the coverage capacity of a mechanical sweeping machine. If a road’s width is 20 feet, the length doubles, as a single machine covers a width of 10 feet.

Internal findings indicated that the machines were required to operate at speeds of at least 8 km per hour for effective dust collection, but GPS records showed they were operating at lower speeds.

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Grewal added that the company was also required to install anti-smog guns or water sprinklers on the mechanised sweeping machines as per Punjab State Pollution Board guidelines and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, which it failed to do.

Despite repeated warnings, she noted, no significant improvements were made. “Therefore, we have terminated the contract,” she said.

In response to a query, the Commissioner stated that the civic body has enough sweepers to clean internal roads. “We have streamlined the manual sweeping system on internal roads. Sweepers have been deployed with traditional brooms to maintain cleanliness,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kundan Gogia said the civic body would promote manual sweeping to save crores of rupees. “We will soon regularise the services of at least 550 sanitation workers and hire another 92 on direct contract to strengthen the workforce,” he said, claiming the city would be kept neat and clean.

Mechanical sweepers will be combined with anti-smog guns and water sprinklers during peak pollution months to ensure compliance with NGT clean-air mandates.

Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli said the MC owns three mechanical sweeping machines currently deployed for cleaning external roads. “If required, their services can also be utilised to clean internal roads,” he said.