Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 10

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal today visited various colonies here to inspect progress of repair work of roads that were dug up for the 24X7 surface water project.

Dachalwal inspected Guru Teg Bahadur Colony, Ajit Nagar main road, Sidhu colony behind the Central Jail. Besides, he visited Leela Bhawan to Khanda Chowk.

Residents of the city have been facing double whammy these days. They were not only having a bumpy ride, but were also exposed to dust pollution because of roads dug up over a year ago for laying 24x7 canal-based drinking water supply line and left abandoned.

The stretch of road where residences of the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police located has also been dug up on one side, and it has been witnessing traffic jams regularly.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.