Patiala MC clears 1.40 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at Ghalori Gate landfill

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has scientifically processed 1.40 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste at the landfill site near Ghalori Gate, officials claimed on Monday. However, the monsoon clouds pose fresh trouble as more than 1 lakh MT of legacy waste still remains to be treated. The machines hardly work to its capacity with wet waste.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia and Municipal Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal inspected the landfill site along the banks of the Badi Nadi drain to review the progress of waste processing. They said the civic body had accelerated the pace of scientific processing to clear garbage accumulated over several years.

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The officials said the remaining legacy waste would be processed over the coming months.

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The MC has engaged a new agency for this work. A separate company has also been assigned to process fresh municipal solid waste on a daily basis to prevent further accumulation of trash at the site.

The machines segregate waste into refuse derived fuel (RDF), compost and inert material. According to the Mayor, the RDF is supplied to cement plants in Uttar Pradesh, while compost is made available for horticultural and agricultural use.

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Grewal said the remediation project was aimed at making Patiala cleaner and environmentally sustainable by reducing air pollution and the risk of fires at the dump site.

She added that scientific processing also helped recover recyclable materials and prevented soil and groundwater contamination.

The officials said the landfill site would eventually be transformed into an environmentally safe area after completion of the remaining work.