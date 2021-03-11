Patiala MC collects Rs 4.50-cr property tax in two months

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 10

The Municipal Corporation (MC) with the help of its special camps being organised in the city has managed to collect Rs 4.50 crore property tax in the first two months of the current fiscal.

Officials said the MC said had held four camps in the last four weeks of May and June during which Rs 28 lakh property tax was collected. An official said, “Many residents had not paid property tax arrears of the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, we decided to hold separate camps adjacent to people’s homes at various locations in the city to collect tax.”

Tax collection camps were held at Tafazalpura, Focal point, Model Town and the Azad Nagar areas of the city.

Property tax superintendent Raminder Singh said, “We are holding camps as per direction of Commissioner Aaditya Uppal. We have received positive response from the people at camps. So far, four camps have been held in the city during which Rs 28 lakh property tax has been collected. These camps are being organised for the benefit of residents.”

“People are paying tax arrears of 2020-21 as well at camps. In all, 1,200 households have availed benefits at camps,” he added.