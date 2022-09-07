Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 6

The Municipal Corporation, Patiala, has collected property tax worth Rs 74.95 lakh within a month of issuing intimation and demand notices to 3,068 property owners in the city. The MC in the current financial has collected tax amount of Rs 8.66 crore.

Officials in the Municipal Corporation today said the office had issued demand and intimation notices to 3,068 property owners. Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “ We issued the demand notices to commercial site owners less than a month ago. Of 3,068 property owners, we have received the amount of Rs 74.95 lakh from 350 property owners only.”

This is after the Local Government Department had directed local bodies to ensure adharence of law and collection of tax amounts from violators. Officials in the Municipal Corporation said the process of issuing such intimation and demand notices will continue. “We will continue issuing notices to violators on a daily basis,” they said.