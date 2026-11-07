Patiala MC contracts under scanner over marginal rate cuts, alleged favouritism

The allegations of favouritism, inadequate negotiations and questionable financial prudence have surfaced in the Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) over the allotment of contracts of several civil construction works to private contractors.

A scrutiny of the MC records has revealed that a number of contracts were awarded at marginally reduced rates, raising questions about the corporation’s negotiation (bargaining) practices, transparency and the possibility of inflated expenditure on public works.

This issue was prominently raised by disgruntled AAP Councillor Krishan Chand Buddhu in the last two General House meetings. He alleged that MC authorities were showing undue favour to certain contractors by accepting their bids after little or no meaningful negotiations to bring down quoted rates.

He demanded an independent investigation into the entire process by the Vigilance Bureau alleging that the pattern of contract allotments raised suspicions of a possible scam.

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Among the contracts drawing attention is the restoration of roads excavated by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for laying potable water supply pipelines along Badungar Main Road. The work, at a cost of Rs 53.62 lakh, was awarded to Balwinder Singh Contractor at a reduction of merely 1.1 per cent after negotiations. Similarly, the contract for providing and laying SDBC on the road behind Moti Bagh Gurdwara, worth Rs 5.97 lakh, went to York Builders Private Limited at a reduction of just 2.1 per cent.

In another case, Parminder Singh Contractor was awarded a job worth Rs 9.68 lakh without any negotiations to bring down the quoted rate.

York Builders Private Limited appears particularly prominent in the list of contracts. The company reportedly secured several works at a marginal reduction of just 0.15 per cent. These included SDBC work in Good Earth Colony, Malwa Colony and Malwa Enclave worth Rs 39.51 lakh, restoration of roads excavated by L&T in Joginder Nagar worth Rs 19.89 lakh and road restoration in Partap Nagar worth Rs 50.15 lakh.

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More significantly, in several instances, York Builders reportedly emerged as the lone bidder but was still awarded contracts. These included road works in Ward Number 2 worth Rs 77.31 lakh, the Tiwana Chowk-Ablowal Pulley stretch worth Rs 67.57 lakh, and road works in Anand Nagar, Rattan Nagar, Alipur Chowk and Factory Area, among others. Several of these contracts were awarded at reductions of only 0.15 per cent.

However, the records also indicate that substantial reductions were possible. York Builders itself quoted 19.1 per cent below the estimated cost for patchwork of bitumen roads in Patiala-2, while other contractors offered reductions ranging from 8 to 19.1 per cent on different works.

The contrasting bidding patterns have raised questions about whether the MC adequately explored the possibility of securing better rates and ensured competitive procurement. The issue also raises concerns about whether inadequate price negotiations could ultimately burden public funds and compromise value for money.

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When contacted, Mayor Kundan Gogia said that senior officials of the engineering wing must do meaningful negotiations while awarding the contracts and issuing the work orders to save the public money. “I will seek a report of all the contracts and work orders issued in the past two years along with a comparative study to find out why negotiations were not done to cut down the rates for saving public money”, he said.

Meanwhile, Buddhu has also demanded a technical assessment of the quality of completed works, which according to him would be crucial in establishing whether procedural lapses or financial irregularities occurred in these works.