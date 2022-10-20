Patiala MC de-seals buildings, blame game begins

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 19

The municipal corporation has started de-sealing various buildings that were sealed for carrying out constructions in violation of building norms in the city.

250 sealed in 6 months As per officials, around 250 buildings have been sealed in past 6 months. The MC has de-sealed nearly 40 buildings so far.

While the corporation officials claim this is an attempt to allow building owners to make the requisite changes as per sanctioned plans, residents and political leaders have accused the office of de-sealing the buildings under political influence. Meanwhile, it has been two months since any building has been de-sealed under the ambit of the MC.

The corporation has been sealing numerous buildings for various construction plan violations and for carrying out constructions without its approval for over six months. As per officials, there are around 250 such buildings, of which, the corporation has now de-sealed nearly 40 already.

Leaders of political outfits claimed political interference was apparent in the working of MC’s building branch.

“The building owners should have been directed to make changes in the building construction as per sanctioned plans and non-compoundable building violations, including constructions without approval of the MC, should have been demolished. But the buildings were left sealed only. Now, the MC is de-sealing the buildings under political pressure,” said a party leader.

A leader associated with the Congress, who recently visited the MC office over the matter, however, said the corporation had sealed over 250 commercial establishments under alleged influence of political leaders from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Accompanied by local councillors, the Congress leader had met MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal and demanded de-sealing of the establishments.

Uppal said the buildings were being de-sealed to allow the owners to make changes.

“Nearly 30-40 such buildings have been de-sealed on receipt of applications. We will check these on a weekly basis so that the changes are made within the given time frame of three months. In case the violations continue, we will initiate action against them. We will demolish the structures, if required.”