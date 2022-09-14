Patiala MC floats tender for dog sterilisation, gets bids from two firms

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 13

Eight months after the contract for sterilisation of dogs came to an end in January, the Municipal Corporation has received two bids for the project this time. It is the corporation’s fourth attempt to allocate the work.

Officials said the previous firm had sterilised 3,062 dogs, 1,342 female and 1,720 male, at a cost of Rs 840 per dog, which included food, sterilisation, shelter and other charges, during the one-year contract that ended in January this year.

They said, “This is our fourth attempt to allocate a tender for the project. Earlier, three attempts were made but the project could not be allocated due to various reasons.”

The officials said the MC had received two applications this time. It is carrying out a technical analysis of their bids.

This contract will be for two years. “The successful company will also carry out a survey of dog population the same as the previous contract,” they added.