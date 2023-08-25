Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 24

The Municipal Corporation has received Rs 18.84 crore for road repairs in the city. The MC has started opening applications for tenders and works could be started soon.

Officials at the MC said the corporation had floated tenders for carrying out repairs on various roads, which had been pending for a long time. They said the areas where the repairs would be carried out included Amar Darshan Colony, Ablowal and streets of Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony, Sular in Ward Number 33, Karkhas Mohalla, Arora Mohalla, Safabadi Gate, Puri Road, roads of Teg Colony, Dhiru Nagar Ward 36, Sanouri Adda, Mirch Mandi, Suigaran Mohalla in Ward No. 41 and Moranwali Gali in Ward No. 42 among others.

The officials said, “We have received funds to the tune of Rs 18.84 crore for the purpose. The tenders for the road works were floated and the MC is in process of allocating these. The works are expected to begin soon.”