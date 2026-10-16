Patiala MC House approves works in 28 wards ahead of re-election

Ahead of the Supreme Court-ordered re-election in 28 of the 60 wards of the Municipal Corporation, the General House today passed a resolution to take up development works costing crores of rupees in the poll-bound wards.

There were 29 councillors, including the Mayor, present in the meeting along the local MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli, who is ex-officio member of the House. Three councillors, including two of AAP and one of the Congress didn’t attend the meeting. The MLA of Patiala (Rural) and Health Minister, Dr Balbir Singh, and Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who are also ex-officio members, didn’t turn up.

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The passing of resolutions to carry out development works in the poll-bound wards came barely a week after the Supreme Court directed the Punjab Government to conduct fresh elections in 28 wards within six weeks to be conducted under judicial monitoring.

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Several works involving roads, parks, sewerage infrastructure and public amenities are to be taken up in the wards where fresh elections are due by next month. The civic body is learnt to be preparing to initiate the tendering process before the election code comes into effect. Once the tenders are floated and bids invited these could be opened to issue the work orders by seeking permission from the state Election Commission.

This move could allow the MC authorities to project the proposed works as ongoing projects during the model code of conduct for the polls.

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Meanwhile, the resolutions of development works in poll-bound wards include an allocation of Rs 13 lakh for a sewer line and pumping station in Muslim Colony in Ward 34, Rs 8 lakh for a new park in Friends Colony in Ward 55 and Rs 44 lakh for the construction of lanes in Market Colony in Ward 34.

The other proposed works include Rs 7.5 lakh for the renovation of Bharpoor Garden in Ward 43, Rs 7.5 lakh for lanes in Ward 46 and Rs 27 lakh for a road connecting the cremation ground in Ward 34. An allocation of Rs 6.5 lakh has been proposed for the renovation of the green park and construction of roads in Daru Kutia Mohalla in Ward 37.

The list also includes Rs 9.5 lakh for repairs to the Swarnkar Sangh dharamshala in Ward 41, Rs 9 lakh for public toilet repairs at Anardana Chowk, Mini Market, Sheran Wala Gate and Punjabi Market, and Rs 23 lakh for a covered drain from Sadak to Amar Ashram in Ward 46.

The former Mayor and senior Congress leader Sanjeev Kumar Bittu alleged that the ruling AAP was trying to take advantage in the upcoming elections by luring voters.

The former Leader of the Opposition in the MC, Anuj Khosla, whose election in ward number 46 has also been set aside by the Supreme Court, said the civic body had done nothing to provide basic civic amenities in the city. Now, the ruling AAP has passed resolutions to carry out development works in the poll-bound wards just after the Supreme Court has ordered fresh elections, probably, to attract the electorate, said Khosla, who is the youth wing president of the BJP’s state unit.

Sanitation workers to be regularised

The General House has passed the resolution to regularise the services of 339 eligible sanitation workers. The House was informed that there were a total of 359 sanitation workers working on a contractual basis, of whom six had died and seven resigned. Three workers had been terminated from service and four were not reporting on duty for a long period.

The House also passed a resolution to regularise the services of 99 sewer men working on a contractual basis. There are a total of 195 sanctioned posts of sewer men. Thirtysix sewer men are working on regular service, 102 on contract and 43 on an outsource basis. Three workers, appointed on a contractual basis, have not reported on duty for a long period.