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Home / Patiala / Patiala MC House hikes solid waste user charges

Patiala MC House hikes solid waste user charges

Approves civic works, renaming of public places

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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A General House meeting of the Patiala Municipal Corporation underway on Tuesday.
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The Municipal Corporation, Patiala, during its General House meeting on Tuesday, approved revised user charges for solid waste collection and management, along with a slew of development works.

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The meeting was chaired by Mayor Kundan Gogia and attended by Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal, Additional Commissioner Simerpreet Kaur, Patiala (Rural) MLA and Health Minister Balbir Singh, Patiala (City) MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli, Deputy Mayor Jagdeep Singh Jagga and senior officials of the civic body.

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Under the revised solid waste user charges, households measuring up to 200 square metres will now be charged Rs 61 per month, while those measuring 201 to 500 square metres will pay Rs 122 per month. The charge for houses above 500 square metres has been fixed at Rs 243 per month. Street vendors will also have to pay Rs 122 per month. The revised rates cover different categories of commercial, institutional and other establishments and provide for an annual increase of at least five per cent.

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The House also approved several major development works. These included the upgradation of internal roads in Zone-B, for which the estimated cost was Rs 5.24 crore. The work includes laying concrete and pavers on various streets, with a revised provision of Rs 48.05 lakh for additional streets.

The House cleared carpeting with BM and SDBC on the road from Alipur Chowk to the factory area at an estimated cost of Rs 1.49 crore. A proposal for GIS-based mechanised and manual sweeping of the main roads of Patiala was also approved. The estimated cost of the work was Rs 9.75 crore.

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The House further approved a 24 per cent increase in the estimate for the ongoing operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants and extended the work period up to January 31, 2027. The revised estimate was about Rs 9.14 crore, with the MC stressing that uninterrupted operation of the STPs was essential.

The House also approved proposals for renaming public places, including the road from Topkhana Gate to Baba Ramdev Chowk as Advocate Dimple Khatri Marg, the naming of a school after freedom fighter Professor Hans Raj and that of Dal Dalia Chowk after freedom fighter Lekh Ram Khanna.

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