Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 24

The Municipal Corporation has started issuing challans for violations like dumping construction and demolition waste, sale and use of single-use plastic and for creating nuisance in the city.

Officials said the corporation has become stringent against those found violating rules and has also started issuing challans to those functioning without trade licences.

A team of sanitary inspectors, including Mohit Jindal, Rajesh Kumar, Inderjit Singh and Kuldeep Singh, paid a visit to various locations in the city to check the violations.

Chief sanitary inspector Sanjeev Kumar said the officials issued a total of 16 challans for various violations.

The team issued four challans for sale and use of single-use plastic, eight for littering, two for dumping construction and demolition waste and two for failure to seek trade licences.

A sanitary inspector said, “MC officials held a meeting and directed action against violators. We have started issuing challans to people who have failed to get trade licences for their businesses.”