Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 2

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Patiala’s health officials have issued 10 chalans to dairy owners for dumping dairy waste in sewer lines in the city. The team also issued five challans for creating nuisance at the fish market and another six challans for storage of polythene today.

Officials of the MC today said the office had formulated a combined team of officials of the municipal health, land, property tax and sewage and water tax departments. “The team pays visits to respective locations throughout the city and checks various violations. Those violating norms are issued challans.”

Health wing officials said they had issued 10 challans to dairy owners for dumping dairy waste in sewer lines in two days. “The office has intensified activity to ensure that dairy waste is not dumped in sewer lines. The dairy waste otherwise continues to block sewer lines which have to be cleaned to ensure proper sewer flow”, an official said.

They also issued five challans for creating nuisance and throwing waste in the open at the fish market on the Mall Road. “Similarly, six challans were issued for stocking of plastic polythene products”, the official said.