Patiala MC launches dog bite helpline

The Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) has intensified its animal birth control (ABC) programme with a renewed focus on sterilisation of stray dogs. It also launched an emergency helpline for dog-bite complaints.

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Additional Commissioner Simarpreet Kaur, while inspecting the MC’s animal birth control centre, reviewed kennel maintenance, sanitation, infrastructure and operational arrangements.

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She said the civic body had launched an emergency complaint helpline (62846-68219), through which residents could report dog-bite incidents.

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Simarpreet Kaur said the MC, under the directions of Mayor Kundan Gogia and Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal, was aiming to achieve 100 per cent sterilisation of stray dogs through a ward-wise and hotspot-based strategy.

She directed health officer Navinder Singh, surgeon Ankit Narang and others to prepare a targeted action plan to cover all identified hotspots.

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She said the existing ABC Centre had 15 kennels and was staffed by a project head, an assistant surgeon, a para-veterinary worker, a dog-catching team and a sanitation worker.

The Additional Commissioner said a new animal birth control centre with a capacity of 25 kennels was nearing completion and would become operational shortly, improving the MC’s sterilisation and post-operative care capacity.

To strengthen field operations, the MC has deployed an additional dog-catching vehicle with a dedicated team from Friday onwards while more manpower will also be engaged to improve coverage of the sterilisation programme. She said the tender for a proposed dog shelter on 1.61 acres near Ghalori had been opened in compliance with Supreme Court directions and the Animal Birth Control Rules. “The construction work is expected to begin shortly. It will be completed by October end. It will provide facilities for the care and rehabilitation of stray dogs,” she added.