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Home / Patiala / Patiala MC launches drive against illegal posters, hoardings

Patiala MC launches drive against illegal posters, hoardings

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:38 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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MC employees remove posters from a government property.
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The Municipal Corporation, Patiala, has launched a special drive against illegal posters, banners and hoardings pasted on government property under the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1997, warning the violators of strict legal action.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia and Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal said special teams of the civic body visited many places across the city on Wednesday and removed unauthorised posters and advertisements from the government buildings, walls, electricity poles, bridges and other public properties. The MC was also preparing a list of individuals and entities that displayed publicity material without permission, they said. Notices would be issued to the violators and those failing to comply with rules would face legal action under the provisions of the Act, they added.

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They said defacement of public property not only spoils the city’s appearance but also affects beauty and heritage.

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They have appealed to residents, commercial establishments and social organisations to refrain from putting up posters or banners on government property without permission and instead use only authorised locations for advertisements.

The MC removed illegal posters and hoardings from several areas, including Fountain Chowk, Chhoti Baradari, TB Hospital, Lahori Gate, the Old Bus Stand, Gurdwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib, the 21 Number Railway Crossing and Leela Bhawan areas.

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