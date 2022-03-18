Patiala MC office not fire safe

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 17

The local Municipal Corporation, which is supposed to ensure availability of fire safety equipment in all commercial and government buildings across the city, is yet to ensure fire safety at its own office.

The MC has now issued a tender worth Rs45 lakh and issued work orders for installation of fire safety equipment.

The office has been functional at the site since 2004, but lacked equipment and installations to tackle any untoward fire incident. Only fire extinguishers are placed in the office and renewed from time to time.

Officials in the fire department of the civic body today said the office had issued work orders for installation of fire safety-related equipment on its premises. “The office had issued a tender worth Rs45 lakh to make provisions of fire safety before the election code of conduct came into force. We have now issued the work orders and the work will begin within a few days,” said Fire Officer Rajinder Kaushal.

Officials said the civic body would install water hoses on the site and a reservoir of approximately 1 lakh litre capacity would be constructed. Building a water pump house is part of the tender work. “While sprinklers have already been installed in the new building, similar sprinklers will be installed in the old building as well,” an official said.

Other MC officials said besides the civic body, a number of government offices in the city did not have functional fire safety installations. “A number of offices in Patiala have installations of fire safety equipment but it needed to be repaired. The offices, including the PSPCL office on the Lower Mall Road and the PRTC office on the Nabha road, did not have their certifications renewed. Punjabi University has also not been issued a fire safety compliance certificate. While fire equipment has been installed in the new building of Rajindra Hospital, the old building does not have any provisions,” they said.

