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Home / Patiala / Patiala civic body move on commercial tag for 45 roads draws flak over selection process

Patiala civic body move on commercial tag for 45 roads draws flak over selection process

A sub-committee of the MC, constituted by the General House on March 28, 2025, under the chairmanship of Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli, was empowered to identify roads for commercialisation

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 06:58 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The office of the Municipal Corporation in Patiala.
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The Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, has proposed to the Local Government Department that 45 roads across the city be declared commercial, even as questions have been raised over the manner in which the proposal was prepared by civic body officials.

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A sub-committee of the MC, constituted by the General House on March 28, 2025, under the chairmanship of Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli, was empowered to identify roads for commercialisation. However, the committee did not hold a single meeting in nearly 16 months and did not recommend any road for commercial activities.

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Despite this, the General House forwarded a proposal covering 45 roads, divided into two parts. The first 23 roads had earlier been approved by the House, while another 22 were subsequently approved through an add-on agenda.

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Kohli said the General House had specifically empowered the sub-committee headed by him to identify roads for commercialisation. He questioned why MC officials had failed to convene a meeting of the committee for nearly 16 months.

Kohli said he would raise the issue with the Local Bodies Minister and seek accountability from officials who recommended the roads without consulting the sub-committee or the councillors concerned. He stressed that the entire process should be transparent.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia, however, defended the move, saying several roads and areas originally developed as residential stretches had gradually emerged as commercial hubs. Declaring these roads commercial would bring such establishments on record and enable shopkeepers and other businesses to obtain the necessary permissions more easily, he said.

The Mayor also claimed that bringing more roads under the commercial category would substantially increase the MC’s revenue.

BJP councillor and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Anuj Khosla questioned the manner in which the proposals were brought before the General House. He alleged that officials initially placed a proposal covering 23 roads and later added another 22 without properly consulting members of the sub-committee or the councillors concerned.

Gogia said the MC’s Building Branch had now been directed to circulate the complete list of all 45 roads among the 60 councillors. “If any councillor identifies another road in his or her ward that has effectively become commercial, its inclusion in the list could also be considered,” he added.

The Mayor maintained that the exercise was aimed at regularising the existing commercial character of several stretches, facilitating permissions for businesses and strengthening the corporation’s revenue base.

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