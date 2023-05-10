Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

A team from the Municipal Corporation today demolished two illegally constructed buildings in the city.

A commercial building at the Nattan Wali Gali and another on Mall Road were razed by the MC team.

Civic body officials said the decision to take action had been approved by the Corporation Commissioner and was executed today.

Corporation Joint Commissioner Jiwan Jot Kaur said action was taken against one shop each at the Nattan Wali Gali and Mall Road.

She said, “The commissioner had issued orders for the demolition of the two illegal structures, among a few others. The owners had constructed buildings at the two sites for commercial purposes. Despite a ban on commercial activity at the Nattan Wali Gali, an owner of a residential building had carried out construction on the site for commercial purposes.”

She said, “Action against more constructions violating the building norms will be taken in the coming days as well.”