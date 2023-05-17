Patiala MC razes illegal construction on govt land

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 16

A team from the Municipal Corporation demolished an illegal construction on government land located near the office of the Consumer Forum and railway crossing No. 19 in the city. The issue, which was highlighted in these columns yesterday, has been resolved by the civic body. However, no action has been taken against those responsible for it, despite residents alleging involvement of a local builder and a politician.

The construction work, involving brick and mortar, was carried out by the builder without obtaining permission from the Waqf Board, which owns the land. The builder had encroached upon an area measuring approximately 600 sq ft.

Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Karanjit Singh said, “The land belongs to the Waqf Board. We visited the land and stopped the work after the matter came to light yesterday. Today, a team visited the site to halt the construction.”

He said the administration was now examining the ownership and lease rights documents related to the land. ATP Karanjit said, “Those who were carrying out the construction work claimed to have lease rights of the said land. We have collected the relevant documents and the office of the Deputy Commissioner is looking into their validity.”

Insiders said the land had been encroached upon without a lease deed being issued by the Waqf Board.

It is pertinent to mention that the matter was brought to light by former Mayor Amarinder Singh Bazaz. He said the civic body should be vigilant against such activities. "The MC acted against the construction only after it was raised by us and the media," he added.

Residents expressed their concerns over the civic body's failure to take action against those responsible for the illegal construction and said, “The MC should have issued a show-cause notice and also registered a case against the individuals involved.” The residents criticised the MC for not acting strongly against the builders and local politicians engaged in such activities, resulting in the repeated and rampant abuse of the law.

No action against erring officials

The Municipal Corporation had earlier issued chargesheets against two municipal inspectors for their failure to prevent illegal construction. But after sending the matter to the Local Government Department for approval, the MC failed to initiate action against them.