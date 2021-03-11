Patiala MC removes encroachments at Arain Majra

Patiala, May 30
The Municipal Corporation today removed encroachments in the Arain Majra area here.
Officials said residents had encroached on an area measuring 6,500 square yards. “They had constructed a garage and animal shelters on the government land. Our team, along with police officials, today visited the site and removed the illegal constructions,” said Inspector Munish Puri.
Officials said they would take action against others who were in illegal occupation of government land.
