Patiala MC removes roadside encroachment

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 24

The Municipal Corporation’s land branch has started removing temporary encroachments from various places in the city. Officials of the department removed a temporary encroachment from a road in Choti Baradari on Wednesday.

Officials said encroachments on footpaths and roadsides had become a common sight in the city. “Most of these are in the form of temporary booths and shacks on roadsides. People first establish a temporary encroachment and then convert it into a permanent one at a later stage”, a departmental official said.