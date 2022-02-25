Patiala MC removes roadside encroachment

Patiala, February 24
The Municipal Corporation’s land branch has started removing temporary encroachments from various places in the city. Officials of the department removed a temporary encroachment from a road in Choti Baradari on Wednesday.
Officials said encroachments on footpaths and roadsides had become a common sight in the city. “Most of these are in the form of temporary booths and shacks on roadsides. People first establish a temporary encroachment and then convert it into a permanent one at a later stage”, a departmental official said.
