Patiala MC removes two truckloads of illegal scrap in Factory Area

The Municipal Corporation on Friday removed illegal encroachments by a scrap dealer in the Factory Area, clearing a public street where the ongoing construction work of the civic body had been severely affected along with traffic problems due to heaps of scrap.

The operation was carried out by the Land Branch under the leadership of Mayor Kundan Gogia and Municipal Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal.

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The team, led by Land Branch in-charge Vishal Verma, along with Inspector Gagandeep Singh and Pradeep Kumar, confiscated two truckloads of scrap lying inside and outside the shop and along the public street.

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The Mayor said the Municipal Corporation was carrying out street construction work in the area, but the accumulation of a large quantity of scrap had obstructed the work and made it extremely difficult for pedestrians to pass through. Despite repeated warnings, the trader had failed to remove the material, prompting the civic body to take action.

Vishal Verma said the encroachment had made the movement of the general public through the street extremely difficult. The removal of the scrap has now cleared the passage and facilitated the ongoing development work.

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Grewal said illegal encroachments obstructing public roads/streets would not be tolerated. She said the drive against unauthorised encroachments would continue to ensure the smooth movement of residents and the timely completion of civic works.