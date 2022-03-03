Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 2

Taking swift action against illegal constructions in the city, a team of the Municipal Corporation (MC) today sealed 11 buildings constructed in violation of the norms. Officials said most of these buildings were commercial in nature and built either on residential land or without any approval of construction plans. The list includes both under-construction and recently constructed buildings.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said the MC had sealed 11 buildings in the MC’s jurisdiction. “All these buildings are commercial in nature and constructed during the election period when municipal inspectors were busy in election duties. Action will be taken as per the provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.”

Officials of the MC said they had initiated action against one building at Gurdeep Colony on Nabha Road, one on Ablowal Road, two shops near Tiwana Chowk on Bhadson Road and one shop on Seuna Road constructed illegally. The MC also acted against two shops on Sanaur road and two shops in Gobind Bagh.

Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Manoj Kumar said the MC had sealed buildings and pasted notices outside the shops. “We will initiate action, including razing buildings, in case the owners fail to alter the constructions as per the Punjab MC Act,” he said.

Municipal officials said they would continue action against such buildings in the coming days.