Patiala MC seizes goods during anti-encroachment drive

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 23

The local Municipal Corporation (MC) today carried out a drive to remove temporary encroachments on the road from Anardana Chowk to Sheran Wala Gate.

Officials said there were a number of commercial set-ups along the road. “We started the drive to end traffic congestion caused due to encroachments. Festive season would start soon and there would be a lot of rush. So, we are acting beforehand to ensure smooth movement of traffic,” they said.

Municipal land branch incharge Munish Puri said over 60 to 70 per cent of the areas on the roadside at Anardana Chowk, Dharampura Bazaar, Adalat Bazaar, Sirhindi Bazaar, Lahori Gate, the Gaushala road, Tripuri Bazaar, the books market and the YPS road were encroached upon.

“We have confiscated display boards and commodities kept in the open by over 30 shopkeepers. We will act against encroachments in other markets as well,” the officials said.