Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala, August 31
The Municipal Corporation (MC) today sent a new map of 60 wards for approval of the delimitation board, Local Government Department. Officials of the MC said the Corporation was set to publish the new ward map of the city as soon as it got approval.
A map, after delimitation of wards, was submitted to the department about a month ago. The matter remained pending due to documentation.
Officials said, “The corporation again sent a final copy of the map along with other details to the Local Government Department for approval today. It is set to be approved and the final notification will follow in a few days.”
They said the new map would then be available in the public domain to file objections, if any, for a month.
The corporation elections are due for a long time. Last elections were held in December 2017 and the House was formed in January 2018. As such, the elections were due in December 2022, but could not be held mainly due to the delay in ward-delimitation work. The work was allocated in June 2022, but was properly started on the ground many months after.
The members of the delimitation board include the Director, Local Government Department (Chairman), the DC, the MC Commissioner, the MLAs of constituencies associated with the MC, the MC Joint Commissioner and the Additional Deputy Commissioner.
As the MC House has been dissolved, the committee does not have Mayor and councillors, who are otherwise made its members.
Nod awaited
