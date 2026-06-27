Patiala MC special camp clears pending building plans, NOC applications

The Municipal Corporation organised a special facilitation camp at Dr BR Ambedkar Hall on Friday to dispose of the pending files of building plans and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

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The camp focused on the immediate clearance of pending NOC applications, residential building plan files related to the building branch and to clear the backlog of birth and death certificates.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia, Additional Commissioner Simarpreet Kaur and Joint Commissioner Manreet Rana inspected the camp.

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Municipal Town Planner Neeraj Bhatti said 45 residential building plan and 15 NOC applications were approved during the camp.

The applicants with incomplete documentation were guided by the building branch officials regarding the required formalities so that their applications could be processed promptly.

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The functioning of the birth and death registration branch was also reviewed to identify bottlenecks causing delays in issuing certificates. The MC officials decided to assign employees additional shifts beyond regular office hours and deploy extra staff to expedite the disposal of pending files.