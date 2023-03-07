Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 6

Work at the Municipal Corporation was affected as employees associated with Sanjhi Sangharsh Committee of the civic body held a no-work protest here today.

People visiting the MC office for various purposes had to return dejected.

On the other hand, MC employees who held a meeting with the Commissioner decided to continue their protest on Tuesday as well.

The protesters, including Class IV workers, clerks, inspectors and others, had alleged that one of the joint commissioners at the office had misbehaved with them on Friday. They said they have been raising a number of demands from the corporation, including the release of long-pending salaries of outsourced clerks from 2018, regarding EPF deposits of employees, and others.

As a result of their protest, the employees failed to carry out any work at the office despite residents’ visits.

Visitors said they had to wait at the office for long, but to no avail.

Sunil Kumar Bidlan, president of the Sanjhi Sangharsh Committee, said, “None of our matters have been resolved in a long time. We met one of the joint commissioners, who in turn misbehaved with us. Therefore, we decided to launch a protest. The protest today continued from early morning till 1 pm. Thereafter, the MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal assured us of a meeting.”

He said the meeting remained inconclusive. “The MC Commissioner gave us a verbal assurance that his office will look into the grievances of the employees. But we are not satisfied. Therefore, we will continue our protest on Tuesday as well.”

People could not meet even the Corporation Commissioner at the office today. “Officials said the commissioner would reach the office soon. But we could not meet him,” a visitor said.